Newbury Soup Kitchen proves itself a lifeline during coronavirus crisis

The Newbury Soup Kitchen is a voluntary organisation providing help and support to the local homeless, rough sleeper community and those less fortunate than others.

The main operation is a friendly drop-in centre each and every Thursday – and now each Saturday – for vulnerable adults who perhaps have mental health issues or are just lonely.

All who arrive are offered hot food for the evening, a friendly face and a welcome opportunity to chat.

A warm welcome awaits anyone wishing to socialise, find support, enjoy a hot meal and interact with like-minded people.

The project was conceived and launched by general manager Meryl Praill.

She said: “I thought of the idea in November 2016 while I was volunteering at West BerksFoodbank at the Salvation Army hall in Newbury.

“It came to my attention that Loose Ends drop-in centre, which has been established for many, many years, did not open on a Thursday or Saturday, therefore there was a need for an additional resource for the homeless and rough sleepers within Newbury.”

With no formal experience of mental health issues, addictions or homelessness, it was a steep learning curve.

Ms Praill said: “It’s taught me a lot about myself, too.”

With the support of Salvation Army commanding officer Andrew Williams she put together all the resources needed to be able to open the doors of the soup kitchen in January 2017.

There is now a regular clientele, with new people arriving all the time.

The soup kitchen welcomes up to 60 people in a session, with warm, healthy food, drinks, compassion and empathy.

The project now boasts 60dedicated volunteers who cook and create individual parcels that contain a hot vegetarian meal, fruit, snack, drink and home made cake or biscuit. This is delivered in a donated van.

Every cook has Food Hygiene Level 2 certification to ensure safety and best practice.

The team choose to cookvegetarian meals for most of the locations as it is safer.

Ms Praill explained: “We can’t guarantee how long the food is lying around out of a fridge before it is consumed.

“In some of the locations the food can sit in the sun if clients are out of their room and we regard this as a huge health hazard so we do not provide meat or rice dishes.

“The service users do not all have the luxury of a microwave or fridge so we have to adapt and cater for that.”

During the initial nationwide lockdown, the team provided about 300 meals a week and to date has cooked more than 5,000, all delivered by around 60volunteers.

Ms Praill said: “Since opening I’ve mentored and supported individuals and worked to establish trust and friendship with our guests that come in.

“This hopefully makes this dreadful situation people find themselves in more comfortable.

“I work to make everyone feel valued and try to help them on their chosen paths to a better life.

“The soup kitchen has become a place of trust and support for many people.

“It has enhanced my life and I look forward to each session with sometimes anticipation but excitement too.”

The project has now established a session on a Saturday in The Wharf to fill the final gap in the week for food for local rough sleepers.

She added: “During lockdown we have been very fortunate to be offered a long-term, temporary building as an operations centre.”

The team aims to continue the Saturday service beyond the winter months, adapting the offering appropriately to the seasons.

If you wish to donate to the Newbury Soup Kitchen, go here: https://newburysoupkitchen.org. uk/how-can-you-donate/