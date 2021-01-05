Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

HGV overturns on M4 between Theale and Newbury

Two lanes are closed

A heavy goods vehicle has overturned on the M4 westbound between junction 12 for Theale and 13 for Newbury. 

Lanes one and two have been closed, and there are long tailbacks.

Drivers are urged to approach with caution.

The incident is expected to clear between 6pm and 6.15pm.

