Calcot hotel goes up for sale with a £6.3m price tag

80-bedroom property is on the market for just the second time in more than 45 years

Sarah Bosley

An 80-bedroom hotel has gone on the market with an asking price of £6.3m.

The Best Western Calcot is being marketed, by London agent Colliers International, for just the second time in more than 45 years.

The hotel includes 80 en-suite bedrooms, a restaurant, bar and a number of function rooms, the largest of which has capacity for 220 people.

According to the advert, positive pre-planning application talks have taken place to create an additional 25 bedrooms at the hotel.

The property, which is freehold and sits in 1.78 acres of land including parking for 165 vehicles, has been closed since the first lockdown in March 2020.

The agent is  expecting interest from those looking to reopen the business and from others who would like to redevelop the site.

