Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to January 2

Four people from Basingstoke and Deane have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the last week.

The latest Office for National Statistics figures, which show deaths occurring up to December 25 but registered up to January 2, show that the deaths all took place in hospital.

Additionally, one further death has been added to the number from two weeks ago, which also took place in hospital.

The latest deaths take the total number in the borough up to 164.

Of the 164 people who have died, 121 died in hospitals, 37 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.