Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to January 2

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Coronavirus: What we know

Four people from Basingstoke and Deane have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the last week.

The latest Office for National Statistics figures, which show deaths occurring up to December 25 but registered up to January 2, show that the deaths all took place in hospital.

Additionally, one further death has been added to the number from two weeks ago, which also took place in hospital.

The latest deaths take the total number in the borough up to 164.

Of the 164 people who have died, 121 died in hospitals, 37 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

HGV overturns on M4

HGV overturns on M4 between Theale and Newbury

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 3

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 3

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 2

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 2

Vaccine update from Newbury MP

Vaccine update from Newbury MP

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33