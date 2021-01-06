UPDATE: Council responds to concerns over waste collection in West Berkshire

Households across the district can expect later than usual waste and recycling collections this week, as West Berkshire Council struggles to keep up with post-Christmas demand.

Fewer staff are available at present for waste pickups.

This, coupled with a seasonal surge in the volume of waste, has put stress on council services.

Newbury Weekly News photographer Phil Cannings captured scenes from Newbury's streets, where large quantities of waste have been left uncollected.

In a message addressed to local parish councils, the WBC's waste officer Lisa Vine said: "Unfortunately we are having some issues with rubbish and recycling collections, due to volume of waste after Christmas and a number of collection staff isolating.

"To help let residents know, please can you share the message that if your rubbish or recycling has not been collected as expected this week, please leave your bin or containers out and we will collect as soon as possible.

"We will keep our website and social media accounts updated."

Recycling centres across the district will remain open throughout the newly-announced lockdown period.

Slots will have to be booked in advance, and this can be done online.

UPDATE (5:23pm): In response to the Newbury Weekly News' queries, the council has emphasised that its teams are working as hard as possible to ensure that waste is collected in an orderly fashion.

Councillor Steve Ardagh-Walter (Con, Thatcham Colthrop and Crookham), the executive member for environment, said: "We would like to thank our residents for their patience and we are grateful for the numerous positive comments from members of the public in support of our collection crews this week.

"We are working through these challenges to make sure we collect your rubbish and recycling.

"If your bin or containers have not been emptied as expected please continue to leave them out and we will collect them as soon as possible."