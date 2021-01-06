Public Protection Partnership warning to West Berkshire residents over vaccine scam

The Public Protection Partnership (PPP) - which monitors trading standards in the West Berkshire, Bracknell and Wokingham areas - has issued a warning over a vaccine scam circulating locally.

The scam takes the form of a fake NHS text, featuring a link.

This prompts the receiver to fill out their personal details, in order to check their eligibility for receiving the vaccine.

Among these is a section requesting payment details.

The PPP warns residents against clicking the link if they ever receive the text.

On Facebook, a representative stated: "Do not click on the link and NEVER give your bank details from an unsolicited text such as this.

"If you are eligible for the vaccine you will be contacted directly via your own GP surgery."