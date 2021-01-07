Festive delight in Tadley as mum raises £1,800 through Christmas trail

A TADLEY mother has raised more than £1,800 for charity after organising a Christmas trail around the town.

Bobie Jones invited households from around North Hampshire to take part, with money raised from the trail, as well as children’s activities and a hamper raffle, going towards Burghfield Common-based charity Bucket List Wishes.

More than 170 houses featured on the trail, with another 100 “bonus houses” dotted around Tadley, Pamber Heath and Baughurst.

Decorations included Rudolph-inspired garden ornaments, inflatable Santas and houses adorned top-to-toe with lights.

Hundreds of families took part in the trail – which run from December 5 to 26 – and around 600 maps were sold.

The event was inspired by the success of Mrs Jones’ Hallowe’en themed trail, which raised £2,100 for the Intensive Care Unit at the Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital.

Mrs Jones, who works as a mind and body health coach for her own company Thriveology, said she had been blown away by the community’s response to the festive event.

She said: “I wasn’t expecting to raise that much because it was very close to Christmas and the situation with the pandemic, so it absolutely blew me away.

“The reason behind the Hallowe’en trail was that we weren’t sure if we’d be in a lockdown so the motivation was for my children to be able to enjoy Hallowe’en even if it wasn’t quite as expected.

“We knew that Christmas would also be different, but it was to ensure we brought some positive Christmas spirit to the community.

“There was a day and night trail, which let people stay in their bubbles, and some families did a walk every evening because the map was so big.

“I just want to thank everybody who’s made the effort, done the trail and bought maps.

“It’s made a big difference to people’s health and mental well-being during the Christmas period.”

A total of £1,860 was raised for Bucket List Wishes, which organises once-in-a-lifetime experiences for terminally ill people.

Mrs Jones continued: “It’s a local charity and we’re neighbours, but it’s because of what they stand for.

“Lots of families have lost a loved one and they work very closely with families who have a long-term illness to ensure they fulfil their final wishes before they pass.

“I’m really excited to have raised that money for a great charity.”