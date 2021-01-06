Fundraising pages created for Kingsclere man who lost legs following New Year's Eve collision

More than £10,000 has been raised for a Kingsclere man who suffered life-changing injuries in a collision on New Year's Eve.

The man became trapped between a silver Nissan Qashqai and another vehicle, sustaining injuries Hampshire Constabulary described at the time as potentially life-threatening.

He was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

Fundraising pages have identified the man as 44-year-old Andy Soper, who has lost both his legs following the collision.

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up to help pay for house alterations and to assist Mr Soper, a gamekeeper, and his family.

So far they have raised £11,693 and £2,204.

One page created by George Brown from Leckhampstead said: "Andy Soper sadly lost his father on 23rd of December. He went to pay his respects to him on New Years Eve.

"Sadly whilst on the roadside, standing by his car, Andy was hit by another car. He has had great hospital care and raised from an induced coma three days ago.

"Sadly due to the injuries sustained, Andy woke up to find his left leg amputated below the knee. Unfortunately since then he has lost his right leg too due to the injuries.

"Andy is a fantastic character and taking it all exceptionally well. He is an ambassador of the countryside and very much an outdoor man.

"I am hoping to raise funds to enable him to enjoy his main passion to the greatest extent possible. He was seen daily on local farms in his Land Rover.

"It would be a wonderful thing if you might donate towards an adapted 4x4 for him to keep his independence and to allow Andy to keep part of his old life going.

"He is a value to the countryside and local community, I'm hoping to give him some of that back."

Another page set up by family friend Jaime Christian, from Basingstoke, said: "As many people will now know Andy Soper had a serious accident New Year’s Eve leaving him with life changing injuries.

"Both Andy and his lovely family are always there to help and support others, now they need our support.

"By giving what you can and showing your support for them you will be helping to take away one bit of worry allowing them to focus on the most important thing of getting Andy back to his lovely partner and daughter.

"I know there’s been so many well wishers for them so now please help us to show just how much we think of this awesome man and his family".

Donations can be made at https://gofund.me/e6e7d79f and https://gofund.me/2dae993b

Hampshire Constabulary issued an appeal following the collision, which occurred in Swan Street, Kingsclere at 2pm on December 31.