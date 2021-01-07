Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Parking meter installed at Snelsmore Common...but it's only voluntary

Money raised will go to upkeep of the common

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

"Donation station" installed at Snelsmore Common

A parking meter has been installed at Snelsmore Common car park – but it is only for donations.

Walkers were shocked when they discovered the grey box had appeared at the Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust-run nature reserve.

However a spokesman for BBOWT has confirmed that paying at the meter is voluntary.

George Murray of BBOWT said: “A new donation station has been installed at Snelsmore Common.

“We already have one at the Nature Discovery Centre at Thatcham and one at College Lake in Buckinghamshire.

“This is a donation station and therefore is a voluntary contribution and the donations will be used to support our work for local wildlife.

“A sign has now gone up to explain it is a donation station and further signage will be introduced when the machine is commissioned and working.”

