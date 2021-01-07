Parking meter installed at Snelsmore Common...but it's only voluntary

Parking meter installed at common...but it's only voluntary
Thu, 07 Jan 2021
A parking meter has been installed at Snelsmore Common car park – but it is only for donations.
Walkers were shocked when they discovered the grey box had appeared at the Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust-run nature reserve.
However a spokesman for BBOWT has confirmed that paying at the meter is voluntary.
George Murray of BBOWT said: “A new donation station has been installed at Snelsmore Common.
“We already have one at the Nature Discovery Centre at Thatcham and one at College Lake in Buckinghamshire.
“This is a donation station and therefore is a voluntary contribution and the donations will be used to support our work for local wildlife.
“A sign has now gone up to explain it is a donation station and further signage will be introduced when the machine is commissioned and working.”
