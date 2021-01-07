McDonald's shuts for walk-in orders

ALL McDonald's branches in Newbury have been closed for walk-in takeaways.

The fast-food giant issued a statement earlier this week saying that it would have to temporarily shut its doors to customers after the Prime Minister announced a third national lockdown.

This means the branches at Newbury Retail Park, Northbrook Street and Tot Hill Services are currently closed for walk-ins.

Following the government announcements, we are pleased to remain open, but with a few changes. We know this is a really difficult time for everyone and we really appreciate your patience and kindness, both with our crew and online. pic.twitter.com/4Qta29ouUP — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) January 5, 2021

But don't worry, you can still get your burgers and fries as McDonald's said it was still operating its drive-thru and delivery services.

In a tweet McDonald's said its dine-in and walk-in takeaway services would be temporarily closed in all restaurants from 11pm on Tuesday, January 6, "while we review and verify any additional enhanced safety measures for these services".

It also warned: "With smaller teams and social distancing in the kitchen it will take longer to serve you."