McDonald's shuts for walk-in orders

But will remain open for drive-thru and delivery

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

ALL McDonald's branches in Newbury have been closed for walk-in takeaways.

The fast-food giant issued a statement earlier this week saying that it would have to temporarily shut its doors to customers after the Prime Minister announced a third national lockdown.

This means the branches at Newbury Retail Park, Northbrook Street and Tot Hill Services are currently closed for walk-ins.

But don't worry, you can still get your burgers and fries as McDonald's said it was still operating its drive-thru and delivery services.

In a tweet McDonald's said its dine-in and walk-in takeaway services would be temporarily closed in all restaurants from 11pm on Tuesday, January 6, "while we review and verify any additional enhanced safety measures for these services".

It also warned: "With smaller teams and social distancing in the kitchen it will take longer to serve you."

  • Klaus

    07/01/2021 - 13:56

    As if McDonald's needed a freebie bit of advertising! The NWN should be promoting the town's indie restaurants...

    Reply

  • Tractorman

    07/01/2021 - 12:33

    Judging by the McDonalds rubbish on the A339 this morning it is the drive through that should be closed! About time they printed the collecting car's registration number on the wrappings then start fining the selfish idiotic morons!

    Reply

