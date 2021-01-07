Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man denies making violent threats to woman

Defendant bailed ahead of trial

John Garvey

John Garvey

Court

A MAN has denied making violent threats towards a woman.

The case against Callum Peter Hawkins will now go to trial.

Twenty-five-year-old Mr Hawkins, of Newtown Road in Newbury, appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 22 last year.

There, he denied causing the woman, Kim Purdey, to fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against her in Newbury on Wednesday, September 9 last year.

Mr Hawkins was also charged with harassing Ms Purdey and putting her in fear of violence by telling her “I’m going to slice you up" and " I’m going to smash your head in" on the same occasion, but this was withdrawn by the prosecution.

Magistrates told him the case could proceed no further that day, and a trial date was fixed for May.

Mr Hawkins was meanwhile released on conditional bail.

