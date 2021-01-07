Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Man assaulted during aggravated burglary at Newbury pub

Police appeal for witnesses

A MAN was assaulted during an aggravated burglary at a pub in Newbury.

On Tuesday at around 9pm, three offenders, one of whom was armed with a knife, entered The Nag’s Head in Bartholomew Street and demanded money.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was assaulted, but did not require hospital treatment.

Nothing was taken and the offenders left.

An investigation by Thames Valley Police is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling 101 or making a report online quoting reference 43210005738.

