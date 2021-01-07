Kintbury and Woolton Hill Surgery calls for volunteers to help with vaccine roll-out

THE Kintbury and Woolton Hill Surgery has confirmed it will be participating in the vaccine programme at Newbury Racecourse – and has put out a call for clinical volunteers to help.

The vaccine programme is due to start on Monday and the surgery said it had joined forces with eight other practices, including Lambourn and Hungerford, to deliver to the vaccine.

The surgery also asked for people not to call requesting the vaccine - patients will be contact when it's their turn.

A statement from the surgery said: “We will be delivering the vaccine from the Grandstand building at Newbury Racecourse.

“We realise this is not as convenient for our patients, in that there will be a need to travel, but because of the delivery logistics and the need to deliver at scale we cannot do this from the surgery at this stage.

“We will be starting vaccinations during the week commencing January 11. We have not yet had exact confirmation on the dates.

“As soon as we have this, we will start calling the first cohort which is the over 80's.

“The housebound patients will be vaccinated by ourselves and not the district nurses and there are plans being drawn up to ensure we achieve this and the care home vaccinations also, as quickly as possible.

“Please do not call us, we will call you to book in your appointment in order of priority according to the National Criteria which we are unable to deviate from.

“We are very excited to begin work on this vaccination programme – please bear with us, we are all working very hard to bring this to you as fast and as safely as we can."

The surgery has also asked for volunteers with clinical experience to come forward to help at the Racecourse.

The centre hopes to be able to offer some vaccination roles in due course once the requirements are clear.

In the interim, anyone with up to date BLS/anaphylaxis training is welcome to volunteer for post vaccination observation.

To volunteer for these roles, please contact practice manager Karen Oakton at Kintbury and Woolton Hill Surgery on 01635 253324.