Tributes paid to James McMahon, Newbury and Hungerford youth worker with 'big soul'

“JAMES made a huge difference to so many young lives that will stay in their hearts forever”.

That was just one of the many tributes that have been paid to 38-year-old youth worker James McMahon following his sudden death last week.

The death of the popular father-of-two, who has been described as a ‘devoted husband’ to his wife Jo and an ‘amazing dad’ to his two daughters Hannah, six, and Abi, four, has shocked the local community he did so much for.

More than £13,500 has already been donated to a fundraising page set up to support his family.

Mr McMahon was a committed Christian who was a youth worker at Newbury YMCA and St Lawrence Church in Hungerford.

As well as organising the YMCA’s annual football tournament and family fun day, Mr McMahon would use his faith and his love of sport to inspire other young people to play football.

Newbury YMCA chairwoman Sue Smith said: “We are all numb. It is such a shock to everyone who knew James.

“We will miss him and all his hard work and hope to continue his legacy for a better future for our young people.

“The YMCA are more than grateful for the many years of dedicated hard work of James to spread the love of Jesus.

“A great soul so big, that so many people knew and loved.

“He will leave the biggest void in Newbury and Hungerford.

“We will especially miss his smile, and huge heart.

“We thank God for James and his incredible family.”

Mr McMahon’s parents David and Liz, who attend the Kennet Christian Centre in Enborne, said that they “had peace in their hearts because they knew James would be in heaven and they would one day see him again”.

Mr McMahon was out walking with his family on Sunday, December 27, when he started experiencing severe stomach pains.

That evening he was rushed to the Great Western Hospital, Swindon, and taken straight into intensive care, where he was diagnosed with pancreatitis.

Just 36 hours later, on Tuesday, December 29, he died surrounded by his family.

Mrs Smith added: “When I think of James, I think of him as gentle giant.

“He was patient, kind, fun, sporty, inspirational.

“Young people really warmed towards him. He just really understood them.

“He’s left a lot of hope in these young people. He was a shining light in a world that sometimes seems very dark to them.

“He was a real family man who was dedicated to his children. You couldn’t get a closer family.

“He was loyal and incredibly humble and the best dad and a lovely husband. It was a privilege to have known him.”

Mr McMahon originally joined the YMCA as a volunteer, but later became a full-time youth worker.

He went part-time a couple of years ago to help support his wife as she recovered from breast cancer.

The Kennet Christian Centre, which has set up the fundraising page to help support Mr McMahon’s family, posted on Facebook: “We are all deeply shocked by the sudden passing of James McMahon, who served so many of the young people in our community.”

If you would like to make a donation, visit Fundraiser by Kennet Christian Centre KCC : Support James McMahon’s Family (gofundme.com)