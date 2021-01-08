Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Anger over "shameful" New Year's party at Donnington Castle in Newbury

Broken bottles and cans litter the historic site

THIS was the scene at Donnington Castle as ‘ignorant’ revellers dumped their litter following a New Year’s Eve gathering at the site.

Bottles, cans, broken glass, gas canisters and bottle tops were found scattered at the beauty spot the following morning – much to the anger of local residents who have had to clear up the mess.

One of them, Andy Gibbon, said the group had left the site in a ‘disgusting state’ and that three bags of rubbish were collected.

He said: “My conscious can live with such ignorant behaviour threatening the lives of their nearest and dearest if they don’t give a damn about them, but I don’t see why we should have to pick up their mess as well – shameful.”

