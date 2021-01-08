Anger over "shameful" New Year's party at Donnington Castle in Newbury

THIS was the scene at Donnington Castle as ‘ignorant’ revellers dumped their litter following a New Year’s Eve gathering at the site.

Bottles, cans, broken glass, gas canisters and bottle tops were found scattered at the beauty spot the following morning – much to the anger of local residents who have had to clear up the mess.

One of them, Andy Gibbon, said the group had left the site in a ‘disgusting state’ and that three bags of rubbish were collected.

He said: “My conscious can live with such ignorant behaviour threatening the lives of their nearest and dearest if they don’t give a damn about them, but I don’t see why we should have to pick up their mess as well – shameful.”