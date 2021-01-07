Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

New Look shuts for good at Newbury Retail Park

Fans of the store can still use the Parkway shop after lockdown

The New Look store at Newbury's Retail Park has closed its doors for the last time.

A spokesperson for the fashion chain confirmed to Newburytoday that the store will not reopen after the current government restrictions end and has now permanently closed.

The store has already been removed from the company's website.

The New Look spokesperson was unable to provide any further details. Its Parkway store will reopen when restrictions are eased on non-essential retail.

