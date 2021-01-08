Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Ice and snow warning issued for West Berkshire

Risk of injury from slips and falls

Ice and snow warning issued for West Berkshire

Snow and ice could hit West Berkshire today, with residents warned of potential travel delays, icy patches on roads and possible injuries from slips and falls.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning until 11.59pm today as temperatures could drop to minus figures.

Icy stretches could lead to some travel disruption, with snow possibly falling in some places.

Residents have been warned of longer journey times, with a possibility of cancellations and road closures.

The Met Office added that there is a risk of injury from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

HGV overturns on M4

HGV overturns on M4 between Theale and Newbury

Waste left uncollected in West Berkshire

Rubbish left uncollected in West Berkshire

GP surgeries to be vaccinating by the end of next week

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths revealed in new figures

Fundraising pages created for man who sustained life-changing injuries in collision

Fundraising pages created for man who sustained life-changing injuries in collision

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33