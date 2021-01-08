Ice and snow warning issued for West Berkshire

Snow and ice could hit West Berkshire today, with residents warned of potential travel delays, icy patches on roads and possible injuries from slips and falls.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning until 11.59pm today as temperatures could drop to minus figures.

Icy stretches could lead to some travel disruption, with snow possibly falling in some places.

Residents have been warned of longer journey times, with a possibility of cancellations and road closures.

The Met Office added that there is a risk of injury from slips and falls on icy surfaces.