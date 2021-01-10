Newbury police station opening hours could be reduced by 60 per cent

THE opening hours of the front counter at Newbury police station could be severely reduced as part of wider plans to save £13.5m over the next three years.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the front counter of the police station was open from 8am until 10pm, seven days a week.

However, Thames Valley Police is proposing to reduce this by around 60 per cent – to 8am until 4pm, Monday to Friday.

Elsewhere in the force’s sphere, the front counters in Bicester, Witney, HQ South in Kidlington, Amersham and Bracknell are pencilled for closure.

A consultation has now been opened by the force for the public’s view on the proposed changes.

The consultation is hosted on the digital platform Snap and will run until January 31.

Assistant chief constable Ben Snuggs said: “The way in which our communities contact and engage with us continually evolves, with this rate of change accelerating significantly during the pandemic.

“As you might expect, we have seen an increase in contact with us by phone and online.

“Contacting us online is proving a convenient way for people to report non-emergency crimes or incidents, Covid-19 breaches, apply for firearms licensing, tell us about something of concern or to update us on a crime report among many other functions.

“We want to ensure we continue to operate in line with these changing public expectations and do so as well as possible.

“TVP is committed to providing a high-quality service to the public so that when people need us they can contact us swiftly and easily.

“As this involves people physically coming to police buildings less and less, it is right that we continue to adapt our digital, online and phone response accordingly.

“It is important to emphasise that this proposal does not affect police officer numbers, nor the number of police bases we have, and so the public will not experience any difference in police visibility in our communities.

“We are also offering support to our staff who are affected by this proposal and have kept them up-to-date with the proposed changes.

“We are hoping to keep any staff changes to a minimum to reduce the impact on our workforce.

“It is vitally important we hear your views on this proposal as it will help us make a well informed decision.

“Please take part and tell us what you think through this consultation.”

To participate, go to https://bit.ly/3beh5lV

To obtain a paper copy of the consultation, call (01865) 542895 to leave your address for a copy of the consultation to be sent to you.