Speed limit reduced on A339 ahead of homes development near Vodafone HQ

THE speed limit on the A339 near the Vodafone headquarters has been significantly reduced on a temporary basis ahead of work planned for a 401-homes development.

A series of new speed limit signs have been put up all the way from the Robin Hood roundabout up to the A34, with a stretch of road from the Vodafone roundabout towards the A34 slashed from 70mph to 30mph in both directions.

The speed limit from the Robin Hood roundabout to the Vodafone roundabout meanwhile has been reduced from 50mph to 40mph.

Although the signs look permanent, West Berkshire Council has confirmed the new limits are temporary.

A spokesman said: “The speed limits along this stretch of road are temporary so works can be carried out as part of the current development close to the Vodafone roundabout.”

It is currently unclear when the work will begin, what will be done and when the work is scheduled to finish.

The council has been approached for further information.