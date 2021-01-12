Reading Magistrates' Courts: police seek to seize Ufton Nervet owners' dogs

POLICE have asked a court to compel a man and a woman to turn over custody of 26 dogs to them.

Reading magistrates were asked to consider the application by Thames Valley Police on Wednesday, December 23 under section 20 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

The first owner in question is Lynsey Charlton of the Four Houses Corner caravan site, off Reading Road, Ufton Nervet.

The dogs involved in her case are a female German shepherd, a female Dutch herder cross, a female Siberian husky, a female Jack Russell terrier and Jack Russell terrier puppy, two male French bulldogs, 12 female French bulldogs, four male French bulldog puppies and two female French bulldog puppies.

Police made a similar application in respect of a female lurcher belonging to the second owner, Joey Tombs, of the same address, which they have already taken possession of.

Neither Ms Charlton nor Mr Tombs were present at the preliminary hearing, although both were legally represented.

Magistrates adjourned the matter until April, when it can be properly contested by the defendants.

The Animal Welfare Act 2006 covers various aspects of animal welfare.

Sections 18 to 21 deal with animals in distress and describe the powers which an inspector or constable has to enter premises and remove animals which are in distress, including powers to take the animal into possession or to destroy it.

Further, they set out the procedure for the treatment, release, sale, other disposal or destruction of animals under these sections.