Council bans hunting with dogs

WEST Berkshire Council has said that it does not allow hunting with dogs on its land.

The statement, although not made public, was in response to a challenge by the League Against Cruel Sports.

In December, the campaign wrote to council leader Lynne Doherty (Con, Newbury Speen) in the wake of recent revelations that six of Britain’s biggest landowners have banned trail hunting.

They did so in response to a criminal investigation into secret webinars at which hunt masters discussed creating ‘smokescreens’ to avoid being accused of illegal activity.

These include the National Trust, United Utilities and Forestry England, as well as councils in Cambridge and Cheshire

Ramsbury Estates Limited has also banned the Vine & Craven Hunt from its land.

The letter to West Berkshire Council from League Against Cruel Sports chief executive Andy Knott states: “In light of the ongoing police investigation, I am writing to seek confirmation that trail hunting, exempt hunting and hound exercise will not be allowed on council land this festive season.

“The ‘smokescreen’ of trail hunting has allowed fox hunting to continue, despite it being banned in 2005, with animals fleeing for their life in terror before being torn to shreds and killed.

“I am very keen to see your response on this and seek confirmation that trail hunting, exempt hunting and hound exercise will not be allowed on council land this festive season.”

The Newbury Weekly News asked Ms Doherty for a comment and also made repeated requests to West Berkshire Council’s media office. Neither responded.

Nevertheless, a spokesman for the League Against Cruel Sports, Mike Nicholas, revealed: “West Berkshire Council have responded to our letter stating the council does not grant use of any of its land for hunting with dogs.

“So while not confirmation of a ban, it is confirmation of what we asked for in the letter – that there’d be no hunting allowed on their land over the festive season.”

The council’s private reply was: “West Berkshire Council fully supports the legislation arising from The Hunting Act in England and Wales 2004 and the robust implementation of the law as demonstrated in recent prosecution cases. The council does not grant use of any of its land for hunting with dogs.”