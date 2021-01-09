Reading Magistrates' Court: Calcot drink-driver was almost three times limit

A MOTORIST was caught behind the wheel after drinking nearly three times the legal limit.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 22 last year, was Teodor Sava.

The 32-year-old, of Evergreen Drive, Calcot, admitted driving a V10 Mercedes on Calcot Place Drive, Calcot, on Saturday, November 21 last year after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 97mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports.

Mr Sava was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.

He was also made subject to an interim driving ban.