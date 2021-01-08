Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 8

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 4,004 - an increase of 92 in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to January 3 is 415.9, with 659 cases in the seven days to January 3.

Seven-day rates are one indicator of whether an area moves up or down a Tier, with a rate of below 100 required for medium/Tier 1. The rate is calculated by dividing the seven day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 2,957,472, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 68,053.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 7,833.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 1,325.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 82,624 as of Friday, December 18.

