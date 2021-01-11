Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 11

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 4,213 - an increase of 68 in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to January 6 is 343.3, with 544 cases in the seven days to January 6.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 1,296,432 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of Sunday, January 3, with 21,313 having a second dose up to this date. 

There is currently no local breakdown for vaccination numbers. 

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 3,118,518, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 46,169.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 81,960.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 529.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 82,624 as of Friday, December 18.

