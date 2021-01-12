Newbury's Boundary Road to remain closed until next week

One of Newbury’s busiest through roads will remain closed until next week.

Boundary Road will be shut to traffic until Monday, January 18 to allow energy firm SSE to locate a fault to its high voltage network.

The closure is in place from its junction with Mill Lane to its junction with Kings Road.

Residential access will be maintained throughout and a signed diversion will be in place.

All enquiries should be directed to SSE on 0345 078 6741.