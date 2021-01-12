Thames Valley Police issue e-fit in connection with Newbury robbery 

Thames Valley Police has released an e-fit image in connection with a robbery in Newbury that occurred in November.

A 52-year-old man was punched multiple times in the head, sustaining bruising to his face and head and cuts to his hands during the robbery.

He had been walking with his partner in an alleyway between Newtown Road and Old Newtown Road at around 9pm on Tuesday, November 3.

As they entered the alleyway they heard shouting, turned around and saw somebody shouting on the street. They carried on walking, when the man was approached by two men, one of whom was taking his top off.

The victim attended the Royal Berkshire Hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

A black Apple iPhone XR and a dark blue Gant coat were stolen during the incident.

The first robber is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, aged in his 20s, of a muscular build and with short dark hair. He was wearing a jumper, which he took off during the robbery.

The second is described as white, aged in his 20s, around the same height as the first offender but slimmer.

He had short dark hair and a short beard and was wearing a thin black tracksuit jacket. It is unknown what other clothing he was wearing at the time.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Robert Simpson-Jones, said: “I would like to speak to the man in this image, or anyone who recognises him.

“If anyone has information, please contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43200358228.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”