Thames Valley Police appeal to find missing woman

Lisa Smith was last seen in Greenham Common

Thames Valley Police is appealing for help in locating a missing woman.

Lisa Smith, 52, was last seen at around 3.10pm today (Tuesday) in Greenham Common.

She was last seen wearing grey leggings, grey boots, a black raincoat and was carrying a black bag.

If you think you have seen Ms Smith, call 999, or if have any information that may help locate her, call 101 and quote reference number 981 of January 12.

