Missing Newbury woman found

A woman who went missing yesterday (Tuesday) has been found.

Lisa Smith, 52, had been last seen around 3.10pm yesterday in Greenham Common.

Thames Valley Police has now confirmed she's been found.

A statement from the force said: "Lisa Smith, aged 52, who went missing yesterday, has been found.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find her.

"Also, thank you to Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue who assisted in searches to find her."