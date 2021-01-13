Police warn Newbury skate park users: stay away or risk fine

Users of the Newbury skate park face fines, Thames Valley Police have warned.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the force emphasised that the facility in Victoria Park cannot be used under current lockdown restrictions.

The police have said that they have recently received reports of anti-social behaviour centred on the park.

The message reads: "The Newbury town centre team would like to remind members of the public, that the skate park in Victoria park Newbury is classed as recreational use, so for this can not be used under the current covid regulations.

"There has been a increasing number of reports of no social distancing and anti social behaviour from the area over the past week.

"The Newbury town centre policing team will be advising anyone that is using the area, and issuing fixed penalties to persons that do not adhere to the police warning or covid regulations."