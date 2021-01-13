Lateral flow testing for coronavirus starts at Newbury College

LATERAL flow testing will begin at Newbury College this week in an effort to keep the school Covid-free.

A team within the college was hard at work across the Christmas break to deliver the Government lateral flow testing offer for students and staff.

And following an appeal by the college for community volunteers to assist staff volunteers with the project, the testing is set to begin this week.

Priority testing has been offered to vulnerable students and students of critical workers who continue to learn onsite, alongside the staff that support them.

An online booking system is ready to accommodate the safe scheduling of tests alongside social distancing guidelines, for all students and staff.

Students and staff who are currently following government guidance to work from home will be invited to book a test once the restrictions have eased and they are able to return to college safely.

Principal Iain Wolloff said: “We are incredibly grateful to the staff and community volunteers that have put together this plan so efficiently.

“This is another robust measure that ensures the safety of our students and staff during the pandemic and supports the continuation of teaching and learning.”

Health and safety manager Carl Riva added: “We have a great team and a solid system in place to enable a swift and safe testing process.

“We would ask all those invited to arrive on time and leave immediately after their test as well as being careful to follow the social distancing guidelines while onsite.”

Regular updates are added to the ‘Keeping You Safe’ page of the college website.

Visit www.newbury-college.ac.uk/safe for more information.