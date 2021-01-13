Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 13

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 4,382 - an increase of 77 in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to January 8 is 350.3, with 555 cases in the seven days to January 8.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 2,639,309 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of Tuesday, January 12, with 428,232 having a second dose up to this date.

There is currently no breakdown for vaccination numbers by NHS Trust.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 3,211,576, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 47,525.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 84,767.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 1,564.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 89,243 as of Friday, January 1.