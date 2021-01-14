New plans for West Berkshire libraries over lockdown

West Berkshire Libraries has announced its plans for lockdown, with special provisions made for a large number of services in order to keep the district reading.

Library premises themselves will be operating on a highly restricted basis, with only book collections permitted on-site.

All other visits – including for computer and archive use, and to choose books – are not permitted.

Titles will have to be reserved online via the library catalogue.

Alongside the regular catalogue, the popular 'Order & Collect' service – in which library staff select up to five books for members of the public unsure of their reading choices – is to remain available.

Enquiries regarding this option can be made at (01635) 519813 or by visiting Order & Collect's website.

Local library opening hours vary and should be checked online before you pick up your books.

The library service has also extended its fines amnesty until the end of March, meaning loans that become overdue in the coming weeks will not incur fines.

All book drops at West Berkshire libraries are still open to allow returns at any time.

The 'At Home' network of mobile libraries – designed to facilitate disabled, vulnerable and isolated residents – will also continue to serve the public.

While lockdown conditions have forced libraries to call off face-to-face special events, their programmes for children and adults are to be moved online.

For those unable or unwilling to make a physical visit to the libraries, a digital selection of e-books, audiobooks, electronic magazines and newspapers is also on offer.

To learn more about accessing this resource, visit West Berkshire Libraries' website.

For information on mobile services, call (01635) 519827 or email library@westberks.gov.uk