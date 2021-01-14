Thatcham woman fined while trying to save a life has charge waived

FINALLY! A parking management giant has surrendered in a battle with a ‘Good Samaritan’ mother-of-two, penalised as she tried to save a dying man.

Gemma Hutt incurred the charge after she raced to the aid of a stricken man to give him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until medical help arrived.

The tragic incident meant Mrs Hutt, who lives in Bowling Green Road, Thatcham, stayed 14 minutes longer in West Street Car Park in Newbury than her parking ticket allowed and she received a £100 charge from Euro Car Parks.

She appealed, offering proof of what had happened – but her appeal was rejected.

Mrs Hutt, aged 38, told the Newbury Weekly News at the time: “I was told that the gentleman had passed away and I was very upset over this.

“I would have thought, considering the circumstances, that they would have waived the fine – £100 is a lot of money to me, especially at this time of year. I have two young children that expect a lot from Father Christmas.”

After the NWN highlighted her plight, Newbury MP Laura Farris, who read our original story, wrote to the company, insisting it had a moral obligation to waive the sum.

National media outlets also picked up our story and ran with it.

Several of our readers contacted the NWN offering contributions or even to pay the total penalty charge.

Mrs Hutt said this week: “I’d like everyone to know that I’ve just heard the company has agreed to waive the penalty. It was such a relief.

“I’d like to thank the NWN for taking up my cause and all the people who made such kind offers.”

Mrs Hutt said she would forward any contributions she received to her favourite charity, the British Heart Foundation, in memory of her late father-in-law Robert Hutt – who had written letters on her behalf, but who died before he knew of her successful result – and of the man she tried in vain to save.