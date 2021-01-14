Drivers fined for breaching West Berkshire road weight restrictions

Four drivers have been fined after breaching weight restrictions on West Berkshire roads.

The cases were brought by the Public Protection Partnership (PPP), which enforces weight restriction orders.

It is an offence to drive a vehicle through a restricted area where the vehicle exceeds the weight limit imposed, unless delivering or collecting items within the weight restriction.

A Trading Standards traffic enforcement officer observed a Mercedes-Benz HGV travelling on the B4000 through the weight restriction at Ermin Street, Speen, on May 27, 2020.

The lorry had a maximum gross weight (MGW) of 18 tonnes. The street has a 7.5-tonne weight restriction to protect the area and amenity along the narrow road.

An officer later observed a Scania HGV travel through the weight restriction. The vehicle had a MGW of 32 tonnes.

At a hearing on the January 8, both drivers were found guilty in their absence and fined £440, ordered to pay £175 contribution towards costs and a £44 victim’s surcharge.

Mill Lane in Newbury is subject to a 7.5-tonne weight restriction to protect local residents on Mill Lane from the industrial area along Hambridge Road and Bone Lane.

A DAF Truck with a MGW of 14 tonnes was spotted traveling through the weight restriction on Mill Lane on May 27.

The driver pleaded guilty by post and the court fined him £220, ordered him to pay £175 contribution towards costs and a £34 victim’s surcharge.

Part of Kirtons Farm Road, Burghfield, is subject to a 7.5-tonne weight restriction to protect local residents, the narrow road and amenity of the area from traffic going to the industrial areas nearer Reading.

An officer observed a heavy goods DAF vehicle with a MGW of 32 tonnes travel through the weight restriction on June 9, 2020.

At a hearing on January 8, the driver was found guilty in their absence and the court fined him £440, ordered him to pay £175 contribution towards costs and a £44 victim’s surcharge.

Routine inspections are undertaken on weight restrictions across West Berkshire, Bracknell and Wokingham to ensure vehicles are not breaking the law.

PPP officers also undertake routine patrols with Thames Valley Police to check for overweight vehicles on the roads.