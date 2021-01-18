Thatcham Cougars football team lovin McDonald's sponsorship

A THATCHAM football club is lovin’ the continued support from local McDonald’s restaurants.

The Cougars Youth Football Club have been sponsored by West Berkshire McDonald’s franchisee Richard Forte.

The support has helped fund new kits and training equipment for the under-sevens and under-13s.

In 2021, Mr Forte and his team will also support the under-11s and their coaches, investing in their FA coaching qualifications.

Cougars chairman Graham Loader said: “FC Cougars are hugely grateful to McDonald’s for their sponsorship and supply of playing kit and training equipment for our under-13s and for our new youngest age group, the under-sevens.

“The support of McDonald’s will allow us to continue to keep our membership fees low and give access to football, regardless of background and ability.

“We look forward to working with McDonald’s to offer FA qualifications to our volunteers to continue to provide a safe and fun environment for children to play football. ”

Mr Forte and his seven restaurants are supporting grassroots football as part of Mcdonald’s partnership with the FA. His sponsorship will provide Cougars with more than £1,000 worth of kit and training equipment for 34 players.

Mr Forte said: “My restaurant team and I are delighted to be continuing to support grassroots football in the area, especially at a time when support is needed more than ever.

“I’m excited to build a long-term relationship with the club and make a real difference to the quality of support available. It’s a privilege to support a local club that play on the pitches I did as a teenager.”