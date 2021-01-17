Tributes to Newbury club stalwart Eric

WELL-KNOWN Newbury Cricket Club stalwart Eric Longshaw has died at the age of 98.

The club paid tribute to its long-time member and president, who died last month.

Mr Longshaw was involved with the club since its very first match at Northcroft in 1947 – when the club was re-formed after the war.

Those that knew him remember him as a kind and thoughtful man and a long-time servant of the cricket club as a player, fixture secretary, scorer and honorary president.

Former Newbury captain Charlie Anstey said: "When Eric was still watching and scoring occasionally, he used to talk to me about the strengths and personalities of the various players and he always took an interest in the juniors coming through.

"He would have watched them play on Sundays when they were teenagers, and probably later on in their early first-team games too, because I often used to see Eric on the boundary for half an hour or so, even when he was struggling to walk before his hip operation.

"In the later years he never used to stay long because he didn’t want to be away from his wife Rose for too long.

"But then he would phone me sometimes later in the week.

"I remember him saying he thought we had made a good choice when I told him Kevin Mills was talking over from me as first team captain."

Newbury CC fixture secretary Martin Walker added: "I have always continued to have Eric up on that pedestal, ever since I first met him and subsequently, when he took me under his wing over 10 years ago now on the fixture secretary front.

"They were certainly big shoes to fill and to this day, I always consider myself lucky to have been guided by Eric."

The cricket club also added that all of its thoughts were with Mr Longshaw’s family.