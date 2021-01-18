Tadley keeper's 250-goal for Alzheimer's

A TADLEY Calleva footballer is raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society by cycling a total of 250 miles during January.

Goalkeeper Aaron Bufton has joined the ‘Cycle for Dementia’ challenge as it is a condition which is very close to his heart.

"My nan has dementia and over the last few years it’s been difficult seeing the effect it’s had on her," he said.

"I informed her that I was doing this, and her response was ‘that’s great, who do you know that has dementia?’.

"The thought of seeing her get worse is worrying, but if I can do anything to help her and others with it then I will bend over backwards to do so."

Mr Bufton, who is a schoolteacher, said he wanted to set a ‘realistic’ target for January as his job and being a parent take up time.

As well as being a teacher, he is a private tutor and for the challenge he has created a JustGiving page to help with support.

He said: "I wanted the target to be realistic and achievable considering my time restraints as a teacher and a parent.

"The target is £500, but any small donation is widely appreciated."

The 29-year-old has seen his football commitments stop because of the coronavirus pandemic and he wanted to keep up with exercise during the break.

"The cycle for dementia has given me a target," he said. "With football curtailed for the foreseeable, I need something to focus on and something to work towards and this gives me the perfect opportunity to do that.

"Not playing football has a huge mental effect so having this to focus on is helping that."

Mr Bufton, who is from Hartley Witney, has received plenty of support during the early stages of his challenge.

"My friends and family have already contributed immensely," he said. "My dad also helped rescue me when I got a puncture on my first ride."

The link to his just giving page is: https://www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/cyclefordementia-aaronvinny