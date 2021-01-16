Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man attacked woman's car

Sat, 16 Jan 2021
A MAN has been convicted of deliberately causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage to a woman’s car.
In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 17 last year was Tristan Pearce.
The 25-year-old, who lives at Cresswell Road, Newbury, admitted causing £782.26 of damage to a Mini Cooper belonging to Sharon White in Calcot on August 5, 2020.
Magistrates fined Mr Pearce £80.
In addition, they ordered him to compensate Ms White in full.
Finally, Mr Pearce was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £34.
