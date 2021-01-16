Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man attacked woman's car

A MAN has been convicted of deliberately causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage to a woman’s car.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 17 last year was Tristan Pearce.

The 25-year-old, who lives at Cresswell Road, Newbury, admitted causing £782.26 of damage to a Mini Cooper belonging to Sharon White in Calcot on August 5, 2020.

Magistrates fined Mr Pearce £80.

In addition, they ordered him to compensate Ms White in full.

Finally, Mr Pearce was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £34.