Thatcham house given closure order after anti-social behaviour

A HOUSE in Thatcham has been given a Closure Order due to anti-social behaviour.

The Closure Order was issued by Reading Magistrates' Court yesterday (Friday) for an address on Urquhart Road, Thatcham.

This followed reports of antisocial behaviour over an extended period.

The order will last for three months.

A statement from Thames Valley Police said: “The order will hopefully give some respite to residents surrounding the property.”

Closure Notices and Orders are formal sanctions that allow the police and the council to quickly close premises which are being used, or are likely to be used to commit nuisance or disorder.

A Closure Notice can close premises for up to 48 hours while arrangements are made for a formal application to a local Magistrates’ Court for a Closure Order.

A Closure Order can keep premises closed for up to three months.

Closure Notices and Closure Orders can apply to any land or any other place including residential businesses premises, business premises non-business premises and licensed premises. In fact they cover pretty much all premises.