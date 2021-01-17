Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Police crackdown on coronavirus restriction rule breakers in Newbury

Teenagers removed from college grounds

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

police

TEENAGERS were targeted as Thames Valley Police continues to crack down on coronavirus restrictions rule breakers.

Six teenagers were removed from the grounds of Newbury College by the Newbury and Thatcham Neighbourhood Policing Team (NHPT) for breaching the lockdown rules, which state that you can only meet one person outdoors, and only for exercise.

The NHPT said they had spoken to the teens’ parents, and warned if the teenagers broke the rules again then the parents would be fined.

Four males were also caught in Victoria Park in a gathering and not social distancing.

The NHPT said they had been fined.

Lastly, a homeowner in Rosemoor Garden in Newbury was issued with “a breach of Covid-19 regulations” on Friday night for holding a party.

The NHPT urged everyone to keep following the rules.   

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Garden and food waste collections to be suspended

Garden and food waste collections to be suspended

Newbury driver arrested for drug-driving

Newbury driver arrested for drug driving

Police hand out fine after coronavirus rules are broken in Newbury

Police hand out fine after coronavirus rules are broken in Newbury

Here we go! It's V-Day launch today at Newbury Racecourse

V-Day launch is key to way out of lockdown

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33