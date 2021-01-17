Police crackdown on coronavirus restriction rule breakers in Newbury

TEENAGERS were targeted as Thames Valley Police continues to crack down on coronavirus restrictions rule breakers.

Six teenagers were removed from the grounds of Newbury College by the Newbury and Thatcham Neighbourhood Policing Team (NHPT) for breaching the lockdown rules, which state that you can only meet one person outdoors, and only for exercise.

The NHPT said they had spoken to the teens’ parents, and warned if the teenagers broke the rules again then the parents would be fined.

Four males were also caught in Victoria Park in a gathering and not social distancing.

The NHPT said they had been fined.

Lastly, a homeowner in Rosemoor Garden in Newbury was issued with “a breach of Covid-19 regulations” on Friday night for holding a party.

The NHPT urged everyone to keep following the rules.