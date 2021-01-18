Covid-19 puts paid to Welford Park's charity snowdrop event

WELFORD Park is unable to allow the public in for its annual charity snowdrop display this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country home, and former setting for The Great British Bake Off, normally opens its grounds to the public from the end of January to the beginning of March, in order to raise money for local charities.

There are believed to be 10 million wild snowdrops and about 30 varieties scattered over six acres, and it is thought to be the biggest mass of snowdrops anywhere in Britain. The display is regularly enjoyed by thousands of visitors each year and raises thousands of pounds for charity.

However, a notice on Welford Park's website says:

WE ARE VERY SAD INDEED THAT DUE TO THE COVID EPIDEMIC WE ARE UNABLE TO OPEN FOR THE SNOWDROP DISPLAY IN 2021

​

WE WOULD LIKE TO THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR SUPPORT

​

ALL AT WELFORD PARK ARE INSPIRED AND INCREDIBLY GRATEFUL TO THE NHS AND ALL FRONTLINE WORKERS FOR EVERYTHING THEY ARE DOING TO HELP US ALL GET THROUGH THIS TOGETHER.