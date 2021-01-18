Reading Magistrates' Court: man accused of trying to rob Newbury post office

A MAN has been charged with trying to rob a Newbury post office and carrying a knife.

The incident was said to have happened at the Andover Road branch on Wednesday, January 6.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 8, was Mark Andrew Peters.

The 33-year-old, of Woodside in Newbury, is accused of attempting to rob the post office of a value unknown.

Mr Peters is further charged with possessing a lock knife without lawful excuse on the same occasion.

Magistrates deemed the matters so serious that they considered their powers of punishment, in the event the offences were found proved, could be insufficient.

They therefore declined further jurisdiction and sent the case to Reading Crown Court where it will be dealt with by a judge and, in the event of a trial, by a jury, on a date to be fixed.

Mr Peters was meanwhile released on conditional bail.