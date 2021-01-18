Storm Christoph to bring torrential rain to West Berkshire

Storm Christoph is set to bring torrential rain to the district for several days this week.

Heavy rain will cause problems across much of the South of England, including West Berkshire and North Hampshire, for 36 hours later this week.

A yellow weather warning is in place from midnight on Wednesday and runs all the way through until noon on Thursday.

The Met Office warns of “spells of heavy rain” which may lead to travel disruption and flooding.

Up to 30mm of rain is expected across West Berkshire and there is also a warning of strong winds adding to the travel disruption.

Anyone who has to go out for an essential journey is being urged to take extra care and to check before travelling as there could be disruption to some services.