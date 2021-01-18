Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Storm Christoph to bring torrential rain to West Berkshire

Yellow weather warning in place this week

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886655

Weekend to be hit by strong winds and heavy rain

Storm Christoph is set to bring torrential rain to the district for several days this week.

Heavy rain will cause problems across much of the South of England, including West Berkshire and North Hampshire, for 36 hours later this week.

A yellow weather warning is in place from midnight on Wednesday and runs all the way through until noon on Thursday.

The Met Office warns of “spells of heavy rain” which may lead to travel disruption and flooding.

Up to 30mm of rain is expected across West Berkshire and there is also a warning of strong winds adding to the travel disruption.

Anyone who has to go out for an essential journey is being urged to take extra care and to check before travelling as there could be disruption to some services.

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police hand out fine after coronavirus rules are broken in Newbury

Police hand out fine after coronavirus rules are broken in Newbury

Newbury driver arrested for drug-driving

Newbury driver arrested for drug driving

Here we go! It's V-Day launch today at Newbury Racecourse

V-Day launch is key to way out of lockdown

Police appeal for witnesses following indecent exposure in Newbury

Police appeal for witnesses following indecent exposure in Newbury

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33