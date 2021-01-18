Newbury skatepark closed

A Newbury skatepark has been closed after reports of people gathering there and breaking coronavirus restrictions.

The decision to close the facility in Victoria Park was taken by Newbury Town Council after a request from Thames Valley Police.

The closure will be in place until the current government restrictions are lifted.

Leader of the council Martin Colston (Lib Dem West Fields) said: “The skatepark has continued to be extremely busy in the last couple of weeks and during the current lockdown, it would be impossible to ensure that everyone is socially distancing.

“We realise the value of outdoor recreation and the difficulties facing our youth during lockdown and we have worked with users and partners in efforts to ensure the safety of all.

“However, we have reluctantly taken this decision, after petition from Thames Valley Police, to protect the community.”

Just last week newburytoday reported how Thames Valley Police had taken to social media to warn people not to use the skatepark or they could face fines.

Skateboarding GB advise that outdoor skateboarding should only take place on your own, with household members or with one other person and in all circumstances social distancing and hygiene protocols should be used.

Mr Colston added a plea for people not to attempt to access the skatepark during the lockdown.

“We will re-open it again once the current restrictions have been lifted,” he said. “We need to do all that we can to keep everyone safe in these difficult times and we thank you for your co-operation.”

