Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 18

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 4,716 - an increase of 63 in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to January 13 is 329.4, with 522 cases in the seven days to January 13.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 4,062,501 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of Sunday, January 17, with 452,301 having a second dose up to this date. 

There is currently no breakdown for vaccination numbers by NHS Trust. 

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 3,433,494, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 37,535.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 89,860.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 599.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 89,243 as of Friday, January 1.

