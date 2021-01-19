Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man admits serious assault charge

Defendant also convicted for damage

court of law_1

A MAN has admitted carrying out a serious assault.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 6, was Ashley Stephen Birmingham.

The 26-year-old, of Queens Road, Newbury, admitted assaulting Matthew Mann, thereby causing him actual bodily harm, in Newbury on October 23 last year.

He also admitted causing criminal damage at Premier Stores in Newbury on the same occasion.

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared on an ‘all options’ basis and reserved the right to send Mr Birmingham to Reading Crown Court to be sentenced by a judge whose powers of punishment exceeded their own.

Mr Birmingham was meanwhile released on conditional bail.

