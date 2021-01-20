Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham man convicted of assault and causing damage

Court orders mini trial over disputed facts

A MAN has pleaded guilty to charges of assault and causing criminal damage.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 5, was Elliott Mark Bedward.

The 24-year-old, of Boscawen Way, Thatcham, admitted assaulting Alistair Adamson by beating him on the A4 Bath Road at Sulhamstead on July 23 last year.

He also admitted causing £75 worth of criminal damage to a blue Jaguar XE belonging to Mr Adamson on the same occasion.

Although Mr Bedward admitted assaulting Mr Adamson, his version of events was markedly different from that of the prosecution.

Magistrates ruled that any sentence they imposed would be materially different, depending on whose version of events they accepted. They therefore ordered a Newton hearing – a mini trial to establish the facts – before passing sentence.

This is scheduled to take place in March and Mr Bedward was released on unconditional bail.

