Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 20

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 4,851 - an increase of 82 in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to January 15 is 313.7, with 497 cases in the seven days to January 15.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 4,609,740 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of January, 19, with 460,625 having a second dose up to this date. 

There is currently no breakdown for vaccination numbers by NHS Trust. 

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 3,505,754, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 38,905.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 93,290.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 1,820.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 101,880 as of Friday, January 8.

