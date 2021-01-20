Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham woman drove after drinking almost FIVE times legal limit

A COURT has ordered pre-sentence reports on a woman who admitted driving after drinking nearly five times the legal limit.

The 45-year-old blew the astonishingly high reading after being caught behind the wheel in Thatcham.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 12, was Nicola Claire Fishlock.

The 45-year-old, of Fylingdales in Thatcham – who also goes by the name of Nicola Brooks, according to the court – admitted driving a Vauxhall Zafira on Coombe Court, Thatcham, on December 13 last year after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 168mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared on an ‘all options’ basis, including custody.

Ms Fishlock, who was legally represented at the hearing, was banned from driving in the interim and released on unconditional bail until a sentencing hearing scheduled for March.