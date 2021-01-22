Raffle to raise money for West Berkshire boy's new wheelchair

A raffle is being held to help raise £25,000 to buy a new power chair for a 10-year-old Speen boy.

Cameron Smith, who is a pupil at Speenhamland School, was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy type 2, in 2012.

He has been provided with a power chair on the NHS, but the current arrangements are described by his family as "unsatisfactory".

His mother, Charlotte Smith, said: "Cameron was given an NHS chair about two years ago, but it constantly keeps breaking.

"It's quite a cheaply-made chair, so that's obviously why the batteries keep going and the motors keep going.

"It's a bit of a minefield on that one, so we got a private quote at the beginning of this year.

"It's going to cost £25,000.

"We're trying to raise that so he can have a more reliable chair."

Lockdown restrictions have closed off the usual avenues for fundraising, but Cameron's parents have sought support from charities towards the cost of the new chair.

Cameron himself believes the new chair could have a major positive impact on his life.

He said: "It would be easier to go out and stuff, and it wouldn't run out of battery.

"It will last longer than the other one."

Mrs Smith's friend, Lisa Charlesworth, also decided to organise a raffle to help Cameron hit his target.

Mrs Charlesworth – a beauty consultant – said: "I've known Charlotte and Cameron for about 10 years now, so we've sort of been involved in each other's lives for quite a while.

"Cameron is one of the nicest little boys you'll ever meet in your life, and it's hard enough for him without being in a situation where he's just got such an unreliable chair.

"So the idea sort of sprung to mind that maybe I could do a raffle.

"I've got stock hanging around to make up some nice hampers, coming up to Valentine's Day.

"It's just sort of gone a little bit mad from there!"

Among the prizes on offer are driving lessons and learning material, hampers, a Woodspeen meal voucher and prints from a local photographer.

Tickets are currently on sale for £1 each, with entries closing on Saturday.

The draw is to be broadcast live on Facebook on Sunday.

Mrs Charlesworth added: "It's definitely taking off a bit more than I first thought.

"Ticket sales are pushing 300.

"It's a bit of a learning curve, trying to do an online raffle, but it seems to be working quite well."

Spinal muscular atrophy type 2 is a life-limiting condition that has affected Cameron's mobility.

For more information on the raffle, visit the Facebook page.

Mrs Smith has also set up a GoFundMe page.